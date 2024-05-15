Nana Ama McBrown introduced me to acting- Ogyaba reveals

Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Ogyaba has disclosed what triggered his decision to venture into acting even though he is a man of God.

Speaking with Fiifi Prat on Kingdom FM, Prophet Ogyaba said actress Nana Ama McBrown introduced him to acting.

Prophet Ogyaba disclosed that he got to know McBrown personally through one of his church members.

According to him, his church member, who was fond of bragging called the actress on the phone to invite her into their house.

Narrating how the whole thing started, Prophet Ogyaba said when McBrown visited them, he put before her that he had a story and money and needed the help of the actress so they could make a movie out of it.

The next day, according to prophet Ogyaba, the actress came to their house again with a script.

Ogyaba claims the movie was to feature Apostle John Prah, whose role was to act like a pastor, however, his reluctance and nonchalance made McBrown to force him play the role.

His ability to play the role well, according to Prophet Ogyaba allowed him to become an actor.

Meanwhile, Prophet Ogyaba said he wanted to become a producer and not an actor because then, he had worked so hard to make some money for himself which he needed to invest in other lucrative businesses.