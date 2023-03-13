- Advertisement -

Never doubt it when you are told that in every rumour, there is an iota of truth somewhere. You may ignore it at your peril.

Following the widespread speculations and some keen observations made by GHPage, we authoritatively told our readers that truly, Nana Ama McBrown has parted ways with the Despite Media Group, owners of United Television.

The rumours grew rife on social media after McBrown’s multiple weeks of absence from the screens, even though the reports had been treated as mere speculations.

But it’s now confirmed that McBrown will not be returning to her hosting duties on UTV’s United Showbiz show.

READ ALSO: UTV finally remove McBrown’s photos from United Showbiz to confirm her exit

The multitalented actress has officially joined ONUA TV which is a subsidiary of Media General.

Nana Ama McBrown

Below are how some social media users have reacted to the recent development about Mcbrown’s exit from UTV to ONUA TV…

God-Servant Nana Yaw God-son – Am highly disappointed in Utv for not handling any differences between them…welcome you Nana Ama Mcbrowñ. Congratulations

ric Ezekiel – When God says yes nobody can’t say no congratulation mama

Spike Gh – Welcome to the Family… Empress…. we are proud of you

Article DE Political – Welcome Nana …..but please don’t add A plus and Bulldog to the show ….i hope the show becomes purely entertainment.

Bright Gidiglo – it is great move to get viewers and sponsors in their show… Nana mcbrown will bring them more than 5 sponsors

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react to reports of Mcbrown joining TV3