‘Nana Ama Mcbrown made all the big names in Kumawood stars’- Miracle Films

Popular Movie Producer/Director Mr Samuel Nyamekye of Miracle Films has revealed that Actress, Presenter and Brands Ambassador Nana Ama Mcbrown is the biggest star in Kumawoord as far as Miracle Films is concerned.

According to him, before any of the actors became a hit, they had to star alongside Nana Ama McBrown in movies. In other words, Mcbrown made all the big names in the Kumawood very popular.

Mr Nyamekye in an interview with Poleeno mentioned that the likes of Akrobeto, Mercy Asiedu and Lilwin were made stars through Empress Nana Ama McBrown, one he describes as the greatest.

Samuel Nyamekye again in the interview disclosed that Nana Ama Mcbrown real name Felicity Ama Agyemang is Miracle Film’s all-time superstar but when it comes to Kumawood as a whole, Agya Koo still holds an unbreakable record.

