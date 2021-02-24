Meet Nyonyo, McBrowns’s friend Mona claims her husband got her pregnant

- Advertisement -

The marital affairs of Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband has come to the spotlight in recent days after Gucci Mona alleged Nana Ama’s husband Maxwell slept with Nana Ama’s best friend.

In an interview with GHPAGE, Mona Gucci who felt Nana Ama McBrown deliberately connived with others to disgrace her on her UTV Showbiz program expressed her dissatisfaction and made some serious allegation against Nana claiming her husband slept with her best friend and got her impregnated.

Mona claimed this friend of Nana Ama who her husband impregnated is a caterer. Nana Ama’s friend who we understand to be in the catering business who not too long ago gave birth is known as Nyonyo.

Grapevine then suggested that the mother of the new baby who Mona Gucci claimed Nana Ama’s husband slept with is Nyonyo.

Nyonyo is widely known because of her restaurant business and has been friend with Nana Ama for quite sometime. She is officially known as Chichi Yakubu.

Nyonyo owns the classy Nyonyo restaurant which offers catering and other food services to leading companies. She is also the CEO of Luxuria Lifestyle Ghana, a digital lifestyle magazine.

She is known to be a married woman. She recently gave birth and shared the baby bumb pictures on social media.

From many indiactions, NyoNyo appear to be a happy married woman and there is no link that McBrowns’s husband slept with her and got her pregnant.

Nana Ama recently congratulated her on social media when she delivered.