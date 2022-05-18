type here...
Nana Ama Mcbrown opens up on rumours of giving birth to twins

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Ama Mcbrown welcomes second child
Ghanaian award-winning actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown has finally opened up on the never-ended rumours that she has delivered a set of twins in Canada.

The rumours that Nana Ama Mcbrown has given birth to twins followed after her continuous absence on UTV’s United Showbiz program.

READ ALSO: Helena Rhabbles prayed and prophesied about Nana Ama McBrown giving birth in 2022

For close to 3 months now, Nana Ama Mcbronw has not been present on the show hence fueling the wild speculations that she has given birth to twins in Canada.

The mother of one has finally broken silence on the whole saga and according to her, she would be more than happy to give birth to twins as conjectured in the media but there’s no form of truth in the rumours.

She further entreated all her loved ones not to join in the long queue of the jubilations because the rumours are complete lies.

Meanwhile, Nana Ama Mcbronw once revealed during an on-air radio interview with Kofi Adoma that her absence on UTV is deliberate so her fans should keep calm and wait for her return very soon.

    Source:GHpage

