One of the biggest news on social media on late Saturday night, 16th May was the report that Nana Yaa Brefo of Multimedia Group (Adom TV) has resigned.

Although Nana Yaa Brefo said she resigned to chase other dreams, many people kept pointing fingers at the veteran actress, Mcbrown as the cause.

This was because Nana Yaa Brefo had banter with Nana Ama Mcbrown on Live TV a few days ago after a guest of Nana Yaa Brefo kept insulting her.

Well, Nana Ama Mcbrown has spoken and has denied any involvement in the resignation of the veteran media personality.

Mcbrown was pushed to speak after entertainment critic and presenter, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo who was a guest on Mcbrown’s show asked the actress to clarify the rumors.

Mcbrown said Nana Yaa Brefo is an old woman and knows what she wants to do with her life so people should not drag her into her reasons for resigning.

The elder of the later actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko called Mcbrown a satan on Live Tv and when Mcbrown called into the show to clarify things, Nana Yaa Brefo hijacked Mcbrown’s explanations.

This was something most people were not pleased with and really attacked Nana Yaa Brefo for being unprofessional in how she handled the whole situation.

A couple of days later, Multimedia Group released a statement to apologize to Nana Ama Mcbrown for how things went down during the interview.

It’s unclear what happened at Multimedia Group’s management but less than 48 hours later, Nana Yaa Brefo resigned from the TV station and the entire media company.