Celebrated actress Nana Ama McBrown has reportedly resigned from her role as host of United Showbiz on UTV to venture into fish farming.

This unconfirmed rumour emanates from a TikToker identified as Gloria Enyonam – who hinted at McBrowns resignation in a video she posted on the video-based app.

According to her, the multifaceted screen goddess decided to walk away from her hosting duties due to some unspeakable things done to her during her time as the face of the late-night entertainment program.

In the clip sighted by GHPage, the Tiktoker entreated McBrown, who has been swamped with ambassadorial deals, to focus on her commercials to protect her brand and dignity from further humiliation.

However, the loudmouth Tiktok star failed to emphatically state what broke the camel’s back for McBrown to quit her job but seemingly hinted that McBrown may have dragged her employers – that is Fada Dickson and the management of UTV to court – over the issue.

She is heard saying that McBrown’s employers are facing a hard time resolving the matter amicably as they cannot afford a good lawyer.

You may have noticed that McBrown has been off her popular United Showbiz Show for a while now but the actress is yet to disclose whether she’s quit or not.

The past few weeks have seen different people hosting the show with media personalities, Abeiku Santana and MzGee hosting the recent editions.

Earlier, rumours swirled that McBrown has taken a break from TV because she has returned to her doctors for a check-up and maintenance of her injured right arm as she did previously.