Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown who has been in the headlines for the past 4 days fowlling her exit at UTV to join Media General’s ONUA TV has give her critics another topic to discuss.

The celebrated female star has again stunned her fans with her impeccable fashion sense.

In a new Tiktok video that has warmed hearts and received a lot of love reactions, the multi-talented star dazzled in a glamorous gown dress leaving fans in awe of her beauty.

Without a doubt, Mcbrown looked every inch the fashion icon in her exquisite blue and white dress.

The gown was encrusted with beautiful yellow designs highlighting her curves and accentuating her figure.

As of the publication of this article, about 10k of the fans of the actress had left positive comments under the video just to express their admiration for her stunning look.

Many of the comments praised the elegance of her dress with which she carried herself.

Several comments highlighted how blessed the actress was and how her beauty radiated from within.

