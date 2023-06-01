Nana Ama Mcbrown goes all out to angrily fire Sally Mann once again over recent attacks on her in a fresh jab

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

One of the people who hardly come out to the public to address issues about herself is Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown.

She, despite all the attacks on her, unlike other celebrities will never grant interviews to react to them.

But one thing is for sure when it comes to Empress Mcbrown. She knows how to shade and throw subliminal shots at detractors.

Mcbrown, a mother of one, via her social media shares timely captions accompanied by beautiful pictures of her to subtly address issues.

The Onua TV Presenter most of the time gives captions that every smart mind could decipher that she is directing to specific people who come at her.

She has done that skill a Thousand Times and this time she has taken the level higher with some smart but sharp replies to Sally Mann and UTV who have always been on her case.

In the latest post, Nana Ama Mcbrown expressed that she promises to do what she loves and make others around her happy.

This she means to say to faultfinders (Sally Mann and associates) that nothing will stop her from being herself and thus they can suit themselves for all she cares!.

“I promise to do what I love ?? to do and make others around me HAPPY ?”