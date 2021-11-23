type here...
GhPageEntertainmentNana Ama Mcbrown sets the records straight between herself and Jackie Appiah
Entertainment

Nana Ama Mcbrown sets the records straight between herself and Jackie Appiah

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Ama Mcbrwon - Jackie Appiah
- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian actress, TV show host and revered brand ambassador, Nana Ama McBrown; Has finally opened up on the unhealthy comparisons critics make between her and Jackie Appiah.

Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Ekwansodwoodwoo Drive Time Show on Okay FM, Nana Ama Mcbrown cautioned detractors to put an immediate end to the comparison because it’s needless and pointless.

READ ALSO: Mcbrown’s husband finally reacts to Counselor Lutterodt’s claim that his wife is older than him

Midway through their conversation, Nana Ama Mcbrown bragged that she’s in a league of her own because aside from staring in numerous Kumawwod movies she has also cast in alot of Ghallywood films.

She also recounted how celebrated movie director and producer, Miracle films used her and the likes of Agya Koo and the likes to revive the local movie industry when it was about to collapse about a decade ago.

READ ALSO: Mcbrown’s mother tells why her daughter changed her name from Felicity to Nana Ama Mcbrown

Later, Nana Ama Mcbrown ended her submissions by stating that both her and Jackie Appiah are all financially stable and that is what is important and not who is the best amongst them.

Source:GHpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
84.4 ° F
84.4 °
84.4 °
70 %
2.8mph
85 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News