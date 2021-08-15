Nana Ama Mcbrown shakes the internet with stunning photos to mark her birthday

- Advertisement -

Television Presenter Extraordinaire Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has garnered all the attention on social media to herself after dropping stunning photos to commemorate her birthday.

She is celebrating her 44th birthday today. The popular media personality as a yearly ‘ritual’ has served her fans and loved ones beautiful (well-edited) photos they can use as their wallpaper.

Captioning her photos, the seasoned actress, the presenter was full of joy. She gave thanks to God for adding another year to her age. The mother of one wrote this on her official social media handles;

I HAVE COME TO UNDERSTAND YOUR BLESSINGS I AM IN YOUR BLESSINGS,

LIKE A TREE PLANTED BY THE STREAM

THE WIND WILL Blow THE THUNDER WILL STRÌKE IF I WILL REMAIN POSITIVE

IN LOVING You IN LOVING MY NEIGHBOUR?

SURELY MY CUP WILL ROUND OVER MY LORD MY YEARS ARE IN YOUR HANDS ALMIGHTY GOD #ITHANKYOU ? #BRIMM.

Check out the photos below;

Meanwhile, Mr Mawell Mensah has showered some sweet words on his ever-adorable wife as she celebrates her 44th birthday in grand style.

Maxwell who took to Instagram to celebrate his wife on her special day expressed his unending and undying love for her.

He wrote; “You are the dream Chick of my dreamland! You know I am crazy about you. On your birthday I wanna say I love you Always. Happy birthday my Chica Bonita ??mybetterhalf??”.