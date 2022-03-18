- Advertisement -

Nana Ama Mcbrown is the epitome of beauty and no one can tell me otherwise. Even after clocking age 40+, she still shines like summer’s eve.

A new set of throwback pictures that have been spotted on the screen goddesses IG page captures some beautiful shots that were taken in her early 20s.

In one of the pictures, she was relaxing in the swimming pool when the photographer took the shot.

In the other, she was beaming with a glittering smile when the shot was taken.

Apparently, these pictures were taken in 2004 which is 18 years ago.

As an Empress, Nana Ama Mcbrwon will forever be an elite until the end of time.

Take a look at the old yet alluring pictures below to know more…

May we all grow in strength, beauty/handsomeness ad rich like Nana Ama Mcbrown in the future.