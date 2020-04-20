Actress and presenter Nana Ama McBrown has shared a video of her daughter Baby Maxin’s room.

The baby’s room is full of items making it look like a big boutique.

Inside the wardrobe are baby dresses, toys, and many others including shoes also on top of the wardrobe.

The actress stood in the room to record a video of herself singing a worship song to God.

She sang of how God has changed her name [from a barren woman to a baby’s mother].

Mcbrown also sang of how grateful she is to God for his interventions in her life.

Watch the video below:

Baby Maxin is really enjoying.