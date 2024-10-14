Actress Nana Ama McBrown is not holding back after an unexpected snub from gospel singer Empress Gifty.

The two stars, once close friends, now find themselves at odds after Gifty failed to appear on McBrown’s popular talk show, Onua Showtime.

Gifty Osei, who was slated to be the special guest on the Sunday episode, had both McBrown and herself promoting the much-anticipated appearance across social media.

Fans were eager to see the dynamic duo, known for their larger-than-life personalities, reunite on screen after rumours of a growing rift.

However, when the cameras rolled, Gifty was nowhere to be seen. In a shocking move, the gospel star cancelled at the very last minute, leaving McBrown and her production team scrambling to adjust. But it wasn’t just the logistical headache that sparked McBrown’s frustration.

During the live taping, McBrown didn’t hold back her emotions, calling out Empress Gifty for her sudden withdrawal.

With a sharp tone, the actress made it clear that Gifty’s absence was more than just an inconvenience. She openly warned Gifty to apologize for the no-show, stating that without a proper apology, tensions between them could escalate further.

As fans of both stars wait to see whether an apology will come or if the feud will continue, it’s clear that McBrown isn’t letting this one slide.

Could this be the beginning of a new celebrity rivalry? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure—Nana Ama McBrown has made her stance known, and the entertainment world is buzzing with the drama.