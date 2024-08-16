I looked up to Nana Ama Mcbrown when I started my acting career – Tracey Boakye

Tracey Boakye recently shared that she looked up to Nana Ama McBrown when she began her acting career.

She expressed deep admiration for McBrown, noting that her talent and achievements in the industry inspired her to pursue acting.

Boakye acknowledged the positive influence McBrown had on her journey, which helped shape her into the actress she is today.

Tracey Boakye elaborated on how Nana Ama McBrown’s versatility and consistency in the industry served as a guiding light for her.

She mentioned that she would watch movies McBrown starred in to pick up acting skills and deliver on set.

Boakye also admired McBrown’s professionalism and work ethic, which she strived to emulate in her career.

She emphasized that having a screen mentor like McBrown has been instrumental in her career development, providing her with the confidence and inspiration needed to carve out her niche in the industry.

