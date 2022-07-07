type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNana Ama Mcbrown surprises Lasmid on live radio
Entertainment

Nana Ama Mcbrown surprises Lasmid on live radio

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Ama Mcbrown surprises Lasmid on live radio
- Advertisement -

Just about a few days ago, Lasmid, a rising star in Ghanaian music, made a great deal out of himself by declaring that he is the country’s top performer right now.

This claim was made by the singer of “Friday Night” during an interview on Accra FM with Nana Romeo.

He made it clear in his response that he would concur with the many claims that he is now Ghana’s most promising musician.

READ ALSO: Sony and Empire music records after Lasmid – Sadiq

Lasmid’s confidence landed him into deep trouble as a long of Ghanaians slammed him for being arrogant.

Some even threatened to boycott his songs if he fails to retract and apologize to Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

Even Kwaw Kesse joined the drive to chide and bastardize Lasmid for telling the simple truth.

READ ALSO: Lilwin finally links up with Asantewaa after insulting TikTok stars

Veteran actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown who has been closely monitoring the whole issue since it became a national conversation on the internet has dropped a piece of deep advice for the budding rapper during an interview on HITZ FM with Andy Dosty.

As suggested by Nana Ama Mcbrown, Lasmid should reject some accolades from presenters and fans because it might not allow him to reach his full potential and create ruthless enemies for him

READ ALSO: Nana Ama Mcbrown accused of going under the knife

The rapper in turn thanked the iconic screen goddess for supporting him since the inception of his career.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

I’m yet to understand why some people were calling for Lasmid’s head over his harmless comments. He only aired his opinion and said nothing derogatory or disrespectful.

READ ALSO: Nana Ama Mcbrown flaunts her living room

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, July 7, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    83 %
    4.8mph
    40 %
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    79 °
    Mon
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News