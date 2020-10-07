Nana Ama Mcbrown was my targeted wife until she got married – Osebo

In an interview with Eugene Osafo(Nkonkonsa,) Ghanaian fashionista Richard Brown aka Osebo the Zaraman says he had eyes for Nana Ama Mcbrown.

According to him, the qualities he goes after in the woman he wants to marry are the same seen in the actress/presenter.

Osebo indicated that his choice of a woman he wants to settle down with should be one who has a child and is blessed with deep experience in life.

Giving reasons for his statement above, the fashion icon stated that such a woman is focused in life and can manage a home very well because her experience in life might have taught her a great lesson.

He talked about the fact that he has been admiring the celebrated actress for long but unfortunately, she got married to Maxwell.

He would have taken the bold step to marry her but it seems that’s not to ever happen because she’s happy with another man.

However, Osebo said Nana Ama Mcbrown still falls within the women he currently admires in Ghana alongside actress Jackie Appiah and Martha Ankomah.