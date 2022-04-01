- Advertisement -

Nana Ama McBrown has ushered her fans into the month of April in the most heartwarming style, reminding us that she still remains one of the most beautiful personalities in Ghana.

The ever ravishing actress and television host of United Showbiz has been missing in action for quite some time now. Her absence on TV has spurred anxiety among her fans who can’t wait to see her resume her hosting duties.

And while we wait for her, Nana Ama McBrown has taken to Instagram to share saucy pictures of her embracing the new month with positivity.

Although she’s inching close to 50 years, the mother-of-one has refused to grow as she continues to serve her fans with good-looking photos of her appearing young, bubbly and smoking hot.

On Friday, Nana Ama dropped what looked like over-edited and over-filtered photos showing her striking sexy poses in her Brabus.

She captioned the photos, writing: “When you wake up. after your Thanksgiving think of the things you can do within your power.”

She continued: Just Don’t Be too quick to judge, Just Don’t Be too quick to talk, Just Don’t Be too quick to Move, Just Don’t Be too quick to Assume, Just Don’t Be too quick to React, Just Know one step at a time, Happy New Month.”

Welcome to April!