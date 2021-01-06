- Advertisement -

Undoubtedly, Nana Ama Mcbrown is one of the most talented personalities Ghana has ever had. Besides being a good actress, she is also a great singer and an excellent performer.

Well, it turned out Nana Ama Mcbrwn is also a very good dancer and she has just put her twerking skills to the test in a new video fast going viral all over social media.

Mcbrown took the stage at a beach party and perform Keche’s ‘No Dulling’ to perfection to the admiration of her audience.

In the middle of the performance, she had to lower the mic and give her audience some crazy twerk to prove she too she dey and can be sexy if she chooses to be at any time.

The audience was full of shouts and cheers for her as she went on to boogie and perform.

With the collapses of the Ghana movie industry, Nana Ama Mcbrown is now the host of an entertainment show on UTV and she is doing marvelous work at it.