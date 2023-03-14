- Advertisement -

Looks like the move of Nana Ama McBrown from Despite Media to Media General seems to have angered some of her former colleagues as they have expressed their anger.

A few hours after the news broke on social media, Okay FM’s senior presenter, Kwame Nkrumah Tikesse indirectly on his show denigrated the actress over her decision to leave the station.

The newest person to join is Neat FM Entertainment host Ola Michael has taken a swipe at Nana Ama McBrown and tagged her as an ingrate.

According to Ola Michael, Nana Ama McBrown is one of the few workers in the Despite media family who have benefitted immensely from the owners of the media house but in the end, she broke their hearts.

“If there is anybody who ever worked here and should be grateful to the owners of this company, it should be our sister nana ama. we carried you to a higher pedestal but because of disloyalty and ungratefulness, that has been reduced to class one,” “if there is anybody who ever worked here and should be grateful to the owners of this company, it should be our sister nana ama. we carried you to a higher pedestal but because of disloyalty and ungratefulness, that has been reduced to class one,” he said.

Ola continued by saying that while he was aware that making such claims on the air could get him in trouble with his bosses, he did not care.

Watch the video below:

