Nana Ama Mcbrown welcomes her second child

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Ama Mcbrown welcomes second child
According to popular Instagram blogger Cutie_Juls, veteran Ghanaians actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown has welcomed her second child in Canada.

This yet to be confirmed story from Cute_Juls appears to be true because Nana Ama has been off our TV screens for some time now.

Even her duties as the host of UTV’s United Showbiz program have been outsourced to other celebrities.

Recall that last December, this same Cutie_Juls posted on her Instagram page that Nana Ama Mcbrown is pregnant and due for labour.

In this new development, the IG blogger has emphatically stated that the screen goddess has safely delivered her second child.

She wrote;

“We told you lots in December after confirming in a Canadian hospital that it was a success but y’all doubt us. Stop taking dming us with questions. Biko….”.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband Mr Maxwell Mensah who also doubles as her manager welcomed their first child in 2019.

Their daughter, Baby Main recently celebrated her third birthday in a very glamorous way not not long ago.

    Source:GHpage

