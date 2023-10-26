Nana Ama Mcbrown’s Mother finally speaks on the divorce Saga (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

The Nana Ama Mcbrown and Husband’s marital issue has gained the interest of Ghanaians.

As alleged by the insider, Mcbrown is no longer under the same roof with Maxwell as they have allegedly totally separated and Serwaa has fully moved in to stay with Maxwell.

A new gist that has landed on social media wildly alleges that Mcbrown has packed out of her matrimonial home.

The source alleged that McBrown cheated on Maxwell several times, including one time with an alleged 26-year-old prominent actor and this made Maxwell also start a relationship with Serwaa Prikles.

It seems both sides are doing their best to control the public narrative of what happened and that has led to lots of conflicting accounts about what actually went down.

These rants have caused the mother of Nana Ama Mcbrown to also react to the issues that have got social media talking and buzzing.

In a self-recorded video, the woman who parades herself as Nana Ama’s mother seemed peeved at the recent development as she served it hot to the side chick who is now at the centre of controversy.

According to her, she is not resting until she faces in same energy those coming at Mcbrown. She revealed that there are thousands of men who still want to have Mcbrown.

Adding that Nana Ama loses nothing should she divorce Maxwell because she has established and has nothing to worry about.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW