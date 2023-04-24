Nana Ama Mcbrown’s show finally airs on ONUA TV

Just about two weeks ago, Onua TV unveiled the teaser for the show Actress and Radio Presenter – Nana Ama Mcbrown would be hosting on their channel after she joined the feat weeks ago.

Onua TV has at least satisfied the many fans and followers of Nana Ama McBrown who appear to be running out of patience over the long wait for her to officially commence work at Onua TV.

Gladly, the wait is over for the thousands of fans and viewers as Onua TV is ready to have screen goddess Nana Ama McBrown on our TV sets once again as her programme finally lands.

Onua Showtime with McBrown is a talk show that will have guests with true life stories, issues on health, nuggets of wealth, entertainment, cuisine, travel and games come up for discussion.

“You will meet real-life superheroes and be impacted by emotional stories that touch our people and our society,” a synopsis of the show said.

Coming soon on Onua TV, Onua Showtime with McBrown will be entertaining, revealing and educative.

