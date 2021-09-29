- Advertisement -

Ghana’s most decorated rapper Sarkodie has shared a video of his last moments with the late Legendary Nana Ampadu and the advice he gave him.

The veteran musician’s voice heard in the video advised the rapper on how to protect his brand thus must be careful of what he shares on social media.

He stated that Sarkodie shouldn’t put anything that will not promote his life or brand on social media.

“Never sell out or promote any news of your life which isn’t profitable on social media. Even when someone offends you, never let the public or social media know of it.

When you are being questioned about it just brush it off. That is the surest way to earn respect even when you are no more. People are watching.

I’m pleading with you, don’t let any pig rub its dirt on you. Thank You” Nana Ampadu’s voice.

Watch the video below;

Patrick Nana Kwame Ampadu was reported dead on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 after he was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of the Legon Hospital in Accra. He died at age 76.