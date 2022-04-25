- Advertisement -

Nana Appiah Mensah has joined the likes of Nana Agradaa and co to join the gospel ministry.

The CEO of defunct Menzgod claims to have seen the light hence the need to establish his own gospel ministry.

Speaking on NET FM, Ola Michael revealed that he recently saw an advert on Zylofon TV hinting about NAM 1 ministries.

Ghanaians on the internet have since issued a strong warning to NAM 1 not to dare enter into the gospel ministry because he’s not done cleaning the bad reputation he gained from the Menzgokd saga.

Nana Appiah Mensah is yet to break silence on these fast trading claims and either confirm or rubbish the rumours.