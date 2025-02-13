type here...
Source:GhPage
Entertainment

Nana Asante Bediatuo undergoing therapy to walk – Report

By Qwame Benedict
Asante-Bediatuo
Asante-Bediatuo

Former Ambassador-At-Large and Executive Secretary to President Nana Asante Bediatuo is recuperating in the US following a severe stroke that has been proven to have occurred in the US.

According to the Jubilee House, Nana Asante Bediatuo, the former Executive Secretary to the former President, is presently undergoing medical care in the United States following an illness he contracted while on official duties.

The Jubilee House back in October 2024 announced that Asante Bediatuo had collapsed during a UN event in the United States where he had accompanied former President Nana Addo and doctors were by his bedside doing everything to keep him fit.

According to the new report from the Jubilee House, the former executive secretary is now in stable condition and responding to the treatment.

“The former Executive Secretary is now undergoing post-recovery therapy which includes physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and more. The goal of therapy is to help the patient regain lost skills and improve his quality of life,” the report said.

Nana Asante Bediatuo is said to be learning how to grip and walk with the help of therapists as he seeks to make a strong recovery.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

General-Mosquito

The time to rename Kotoka International Airport is now – General Mosquito

John-Mahama_NSS

President Mahama orders investigations in National Service ghost names

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Thursday, February 13, 2025
27.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Your husband wouldn’t have divorced you if you were respectful – Christiana Awuni mocks Charllote Oduro

You're husband wouldn't have divorced you if you were respectful - Christiana Awuni mocks Charllote Oduro

Video Of Fufu Seller Urinating Into The Food She Sells Trends

Food seller

Lockdown: Atopa tape of a drunk married woman being ‘chop’ by 3 guys hit online

Married woman 3 men

I’ll divorce my wife if my mum tells me to – Lil Win

Grid of Lil-Win-wife-and-mother
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways