Former Ambassador-At-Large and Executive Secretary to President Nana Asante Bediatuo is recuperating in the US following a severe stroke that has been proven to have occurred in the US.

According to the Jubilee House, Nana Asante Bediatuo, the former Executive Secretary to the former President, is presently undergoing medical care in the United States following an illness he contracted while on official duties.

The Jubilee House back in October 2024 announced that Asante Bediatuo had collapsed during a UN event in the United States where he had accompanied former President Nana Addo and doctors were by his bedside doing everything to keep him fit.

According to the new report from the Jubilee House, the former executive secretary is now in stable condition and responding to the treatment.

“The former Executive Secretary is now undergoing post-recovery therapy which includes physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and more. The goal of therapy is to help the patient regain lost skills and improve his quality of life,” the report said.

Nana Asante Bediatuo is said to be learning how to grip and walk with the help of therapists as he seeks to make a strong recovery.