Kwame Bediako Cheddar sends message to Bank of Ghana after his cryptocurrency “Freedom Coin” was flagged

Wealthy Ghanaian businessman Kwame Bediako Cheddar has reacted with dissatisfaction to the flagging of his intended cryptocurrency, “Freedom Coin” by the Bank of Ghana.

He had made the announcement about the intended rollout of the ‘Freedom Coin’ to make it possible for Ghanaians to invest in cryptocurrency and to make money.

In a tweet, Freedom Jacob Caesar had written;

I appreciate your patience. @freedomcoinfjc coming soon. Your homegrown platform for investment and development.

However, the Bank of Ghana released a statement immediately warning Ghanaians not to trade with the “Freedom Coin” or the promoting company.

“The public is hereby cautioned that neither this cryptocurrency nor promoting company has approval from the Bank of Ghana to operate in the banking and payment sector.”

“Bank of Ghana advises the general public to exercise caution in respect of cryptocurrency transactions,” excerpts of the statement read.

Kwame Bediako in a reactionary post has asked the Bank of Ghana to be focused on dealing with the depreciation of the Cedi instead of bothering themselves with the ‘Freedom Coin’ which is yet to be rolled out.

“Good morning Ghana our cedi is depreciating almost 8 cedis to a dollar. I think the Bank of Ghana has more to worry about than a Freedom coin that’s not even launched.“