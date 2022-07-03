type here...
Nana Bediako Cheddar’s son replies to critics of his Richard Mille wristwatch

Nana Bediako Cheddar’s son has replied to critics who believe his father was too extravagant by letting him rock a GH¢3.2M to his prom.

According to the son of the business magnate, his father worked for his money and was at liberty to spend it any way he deemed fit.

The son of Ghanaian business magnate Nana Bediako Cheddar stole the show when rocking a Richard Mille wristwatch to the GIS Prom 2022.

However, Cheddar’s son rocks a wristwatch, which is worth an arm and a leg in Ghana.

Our checks show the Richard Mille RM11 wrist watch which was being rocked by him is priced at a whopping GH¢3,215,685 or $191,500.

Responding to critics and social media users who felt his father should have spent that huge amount of money on bettering the lives of the poor and needy in society, Cheddar’s son has said:

“It’s my father’s money. He can do whatever he wants with it. He worked hard for it. Therefore, he can spend it any way he wants. If he wants to buy a boat, he can. “

Cheddar’s son also stated that he wanted to enjoy his life and time; thus, he disagreed with people who say that rocking a Richard Mille was a waste of money.

“No, the most important thing in life is time,” he said.

