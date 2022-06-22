Nana Bediako Cheddar’s son rocks GH¢3.2M Richard Mille watch to GIS Prom

- Advertisement -

The son of Ghanaian business magnate Nana Bediako Cheddar stole the show when rocking a Richard Mille wristwatch to the GIS Prom 2022.

Students of the Ghana International School (GIS) showed class and luxury at their end-of-year prom which was a display of pomp and pageantry.

The exotic cars and attires that were on display could have your jaws drop.

However, Cheddar’s son rocks a wristwatch which is worth an arm and a leg in Ghana.

Our checks show the Richard Mille RM11 wrist watch which was being rocked by him is priced at a whopping GH¢3,215,685 or $191,500.

Since his father is one of the richest men in Ghana, it was not much of a surprise but the price of the watch was shocking.

The GIS Prom was strictly by invitation as students of the school partook in several activities to climax the academic year, it was a sight to behold.

“They live in a different Ghana” – Reactions to lavish prom by GIS students

Students of the Ghana International School (GIS) seem to be living in and enjoying a different Ghana from what ordinary Ghanaians are served.

These are some of the reactions that have met the lavish prom organised for final year students of the school.

Ghana International School is one of the top-tier private schools in Ghana which charges huge tuition fees and only attracts students from well-to-do homes.

