Nana Hoahi makes a lady to undress during a TikTok live session

Dissapointed Ghanaians on the internet are currently calling on the police to arrest Nana Hoahi for making a lady undress during a live TikTok session.

In this worrying video that has received massive condemnation from Ghanaians, Nana Hoahi claimed he had been commanded by the Holy Spirit to let the lady undress during the TikTok live session.

The lady also paid heed to his command, removed her undies to show her ‘Akosua Kumaa’ to the whole world.

Following the virality of the video, there are calls on the NCA to fully regulate the activities on TikTok as well as the arrest of Hoahi and the lady in the video to serve as a deterrent to others.