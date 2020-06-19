- Advertisement -

Nana Osei Bonsu popularly known as the Nana Hoahi has been remanded by Kaneshie circuit court for defaming the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Obofour.

Nana Hoahi was brought before the court on Friday 19th June 2020 with his accomplice. Hoahi pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded for two weeks to reappear before the court on 3rd July 2020.

NANA HOAHI REMANDED FOR DEFAMING REVEREND OBOFOUR

His accomplice however pleaded guilty and was fined GH¢3600 in-default serve 6 months in prison. He was also ordered to go back to the TV station he sat on (Next TV) to apologize to Rev Obofour.

Background

Two months ago, Hoahi on his show on Next TV alleged that Reverend Obofour murdered a woman in the Western Region.

Reverend Obofour reported the case to the police and Hoahi was arrested. He has been remanded base on that damning allegation.

Meanwhile, Hoahi has already been sued by Obofour on a different case of defamation which is pending before the court.