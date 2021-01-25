Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings cries her eyes out at pre-burial mass service for the Late Former President J.J Rawlings

- Advertisement -

A new video captures the sorrowful moment wife of the Late Former President Jerry John Rawlings, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings was downcast with tears running down her cheeks at the former’s requiem mass service.

Whiles being consoled by her beloved children, Zanetor and Kimathi, the former first lady was distraught and could not hold back her tears.

The former President Jerry John Rawlings passed on November 12, 2020, after battling a short illness.

Along with the pre-burial service, a vigil was also held in the evening at the officer’s mess on January 24, 2021.

Meanwhile, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was the First Lady of Ghana from 4 June 1979 to 24 September 1979 and 31 December 1981 to 7 January 2001, both times under President Jerry John Rawlings.

The politician also became the first woman to run for President of Ghana in 2016.