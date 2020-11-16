Nana Konadu ill-treated Rawlings, reason why he died early – Stephen Atubiga

- Advertisement -

In the aftermath of the death of Ghana’s longest-serving President, JJ Rawlings, comes a series of new pieces of information from close and distant relations.

A strong member of the NDC’s communication team, Stephen Atubiga, has been making controversial statements following Flt’s demise. Lt. Jerry Rawlings has made another.

According to him, Nana Konadu maltreated Rawlings, the reason why he died prematurely. In his view, he believes all the blames should be directed to the former First Lady.

Explaining his remarks, Stephen Atubiga, in a special convo with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on Kofi TVs, said Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings made the late Rawlings passed through hell, which contributed immensely to his sudden demise.

He remarked Rawlings was forced to abandon his established NDC party to follow his wife to set up her party – National Democratic Party (NDP). This, he said, was all part of the inhumane treatment given to Rawlings by his wife when he was alive.

Known to be a man of controversy, Stephen Atubiga over the weekend came under serious bashing following a senseless comment he made on social media in the wake of Rawlings’ death.

In a post, he criticized the late Jerry John Rawlings family for going to the Jubilee House to announce the loss of the ex-president without first informing the NDC party.

According to him, Rawlings’ family breached due to protocol and were out of line for running to the Jubilee House without officially informing the NDC of the late Rawlings unfortunate loss.

Atubiga’s ridiculous criticisms got him into a serious bashing on social media.

At the latter part of his exclusive interview on Kofi TV, Atubiga established that Nana Konadu didn’t give the kind and heartwarming treatment every husband deserves in his weak and old days, the case of JJ Rawlings.