The wife of former President Jerry John Rawlings, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings during the burial ceremony of her husband warmed the heart of many with her tribute.

The tribute which was read by Princess Amina on behalf of her mother shared a story where her late husband suggested the elope and get married somewhere else.

According to her, though i was a nice idea to get married she mastered courage and turned down Jerry John Rawlings plans.

She in the tribute explained that she wa fond of her family and could not leave them behind while she leaves with him.

“I recall you wanted us to elope and get married, again it did not suit well with me and I said no.” it read.

Amina in reading the tribute broke down to shed tears but she regained her composure and finished reading.

Nana Konadu and the late former president Jerry John Rawlings got married in 1977 amd together they have four children comprising of three girls and one boy.