Nana Kwaku Bonsam picks up MP nomination form

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghanaian witch doctor and fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, whose name, ‘Bonsam’ translates literally as “Devil” has picked up MP form to contest for the upcoming elections.

He has in a new video declared his long plan of venturing into politics hence picking forms to be voted for as an MP for the Offinso North constituency come 7th December 2020.

The news about Kwaku Bonsam’s plan of contesting for the MP slot has got Ghanaians talking.

Some are wondering why all of a sudden a fetish priest wants to do politics. Others are also asking the political party he would be on their ticket.

Well, Nana Kwaku Bonsam has revealed that he will not be on the side of the two major political parties,NPP and NDC but will contest as an independent candidate.

He mentioned that his main reason for picking forms is to bring development to the people of Offinso North constituency because everything messed up currently, thus the electorates are suffering.

The popular fetish priest called on all remember him in their prayers, adding that he contesting is for the betterment of Ghana and the people of Offinso and it’s environs.

Source:GHPAGE

