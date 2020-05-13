LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Entertainment Nana Kwame Bediako gifts wife house & car on her birthday &...
Source:Ghpage
Entertainment

Nana Kwame Bediako gifts wife house & car on her birthday & mother’s day

By Lizbeth Brown
0
Nana Kwame Bediako & Ruby
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian business mogul and founder of Wonda World Estates, Nana Kwame Bediako has expressed deep affection to his lovely wife as she celebrates her birthday.

Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as Cheddar celebrated his wife’s birthday by gifting her a huge mansion and a car.

In a video the millionaire shared on his Instagram page, Cheddar’s wife known as Ruby was beaming with smiles as her children ushered her into the house.

He offered these luxurious gifts to his beautiful wife as a birthday and mother’s day present.

ALSO READ: Ghanaian millionaire Nana Kwame Bediako narrated how he made his first One million pounds at 21

He recently revealed in an interview how he made his first one million pounds at age 21 by selling steel, scrap and telecommunication materials.

Cheddar is also the Chief Executive Officer of Kwarleyz Group, Petronia City Development, New Africa Philanthropic Foundation among several others.

ALSO READ: Reasons why Bernard Nyarko couldn’t marry Christiana Awuni revealed

Watch the video below;

View this post on Instagram

#freedomjacobcaesar #princeofafrica

A post shared by FREEDOM JACOB CAESAR (@iamfreedom) on

This beautiful video has got social media users talking and also sending well wishes to Nana Kwame Bediako and his beautiful wife.

Read the comments below;

thelmaagyekum wrote; “So beautiful”.

gillyyart added; “Wow, God bless you”.

Kwesibrown09 also stated; “Prince of Africa”.

West_khae commented; “God bless her with ages”.

royalsika commented; “This is just wow”.

abigailgreatlove841 had this to say; “God bless u. This is so beautiful“.

trendynina added; “This is so beautiful, more blessings”

Previous articleFameye shares a very bad wet dream experience
Next articleMaame Serwaa shuts down the internet with 3 stunning photos

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Emelia Brobbey surprises her mother with a brand new car on her birthday & mother’s day

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kumawood's fine actress Emelia Brobbey has shown her unending love to her sweet mother on her birthday and mother's day with a...
Read more
Entertainment

Ramiforson drops the much-awaited hit song “Ohemaa” (Listen)

RASHAD -
One of the fastest rising Hiplife/Highlife artists in the Ghana music industry, Ramiforson born Rhaman Forson has finally released the much-awaited banger.
Read more
Entertainment

Bukom Banku now a news presenter at Gh One TV

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghanaian professional boxer Braimah Isaac Kamoko also known as Bukom Banku has now ventured into television broadcasting after his boxing career 'failed'.
Read more
Entertainment

Maame Serwaa shuts down the internet with 3 stunning photos

RASHAD -
Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa has blossomed into an amazing woman in the last few years. Although few people have...
Read more
Entertainment

Fameye shares a very bad wet dream experience

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghanaian rapper and musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah known in the entertainment industry as Fameye has shared a very bad wet dream experience...
Read more
Entertainment

Bisa Kdei didn’t mean to attack the whole media -Nukre

Lizbeth Brown -
Hiplife singer Nukre has disclosed that Bisa Kdei wasn't careful about his statement concerning the media. Speaking with Dr...
Read more

TODAY

Thursday, May 14, 2020
Accra
clear sky
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
83 %
1kmh
10 %
Thu
31 °
Fri
31 °
Sat
31 °
Sun
31 °
Mon
30 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

Mother narrates how her 17yr old son impregnated his own younger sisters

RASHAD -
A Devastated mother has shared a sad story on social media to seek advice on what action to take to deal with...
Read more
Entertainment

The lady behind the collapse of the marriage between Joyce Blessing & husband exposed

Mr. Tabernacle -
Gospel musician Joyce Blessing and her husband's marriage days ago as reported hit the rocks, yet the singer has refused to disclose...
Read more
Entertainment

Fella Makafui compared to corpse after Medikal jabbed Eno Barony

RASHAD -
Fella Makafui is once again being dragged on social media after her husband, Medikal described Eno Barony as a corpse in a...
Read more
Entertainment

Reasons why Bernard Nyarko couldn’t marry Christiana Awuni revealed

Lizbeth Brown -
In 2017, rumours spread about an amorous relationship between Kumawood actors, Christiana Awuni and Bishop Bernard Nyarko. The two,...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News