- Advertisement -

Famed social media commentator, Nana Obiri Yeboah has reacted to Joyce Blessing’s booze video that has taken over social media trends.

After Nana Agradaa dropped Joyce Blessing’s booze video on the internet about three days ago, many Ghanaians chided the gospel singer for disgracing the Christendom.

READ ALSO: ‘Still unbreakable’ – Obaapa Christy reacts to video of drunk Joyce Blessing

A part of the singer’s fans also jumped to her defence with the known cliche that “NO ONE IS A SAINT”

Prophet Kumchacha, Mona Gucci and a host of socialites have also commented on the issue and it’s evident they are all against what Joyce Blessing did.

According to Nana Obiri Yeboah who is the latest person to comment on this issue, putting 100% blame on Joyce Blessing isn’t fair because there might be more to what we all know.

Speaking in a video that has since gone rife, Nana Obiri Yeboah also suggested- It might be that Joyce Blessing was addressing her husband (Kwabena) but because she was drunk, she called him (Kwame).

READ ALSO: Joyce Blessing’s husband reacts to his wife’s drunk video

He also quizzed why Dave Joy confessed in his rebuttal video that he knows about the circulating but kept mute on it until Joyce Blessing’s management linked him to the man Joyce addressed in the video.

Watch the video below to know more…

Meanwhile, Nana Agradaa has threatened to drop more damaging videos if Joyce Blessings and her management try to drop legal charges against her.