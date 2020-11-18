type here...
GhPage Music Nana Okorie drops 'Oseeyie'; A Powerful rendition of Sarkodie's 'Happy Day' (Audio)
Nana Okorie drops ‘Oseeyie’; A Powerful rendition of Sarkodie’s ‘Happy Day’ (Audio)

By Lilith
Nana Okorie - Sarkodie - Kuami Eugene
Budding Ghanaian artist, Nana Okorie has dropped a new banger and his fast-growing fan base can’t have enough of it.

Nana Okorie released his new song ‘Oseeyie’ today 18th November 2020 and the song was mixed by JO-Quaye.

‘Oseeyie’ is a rendition of Sarkodie and Kuami Eugene’s controversial “Happy Day” song. The cover from Nana Okorie is super dope.

Stream the song on SoundCloud below

And check out the youtube link to the audio below

This is the new banger on the street for this year’s Christmas

Source:GHPAGE

