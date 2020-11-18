Nana Okorie drops ‘Oseeyie’; A Powerful rendition of Sarkodie’s ‘Happy Day’ (Audio)

- Advertisement -

Budding Ghanaian artist, Nana Okorie has dropped a new banger and his fast-growing fan base can’t have enough of it.

Nana Okorie released his new song ‘Oseeyie’ today 18th November 2020 and the song was mixed by JO-Quaye.

‘Oseeyie’ is a rendition of Sarkodie and Kuami Eugene’s controversial “Happy Day” song. The cover from Nana Okorie is super dope.

This is the new banger on the street for this year’s Christmas