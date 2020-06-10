type here...
GhPage Music Banger alert: Nana Okorie pours his heart out in a new song...
Music

Banger alert: Nana Okorie pours his heart out in a new song titled ‘Room 203’ (Listen, Download)

By RASHAD
Nana Okorie - Room 203
Nana Okorie - Room 203
- Advertisement -

Sensational Ghanaian artist, Nana Okorie has dropped a new banger as he promised his fans he dropped ‘Champion’ ft Tyna Flexz to eulogize Sarkodie as the Greatest of all time in 2019

The fast-rising Ghanaian artist calls the song ‘Room 203’ and he poured all his heart out for his fans especially the female fans.

Room 203 talks about a man who named his heart Room 203 and invited his favorite women to come in.

He again spoke about the benefits the woman who will be chosen to share the room will get from falling in love with him.

Listen and down Nana Okorie “203” below

This is the banger for 2020 and beyond

SEE ALSO: Listen: Nana Okorie drops ‘Champion’ ft Tyna Flexz to eulogize Sarkodie as the Greatest of all time

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, December 21, 2020
Accra
few clouds
89.6 ° F
89.6 °
89.6 °
59 %
3.2mph
20 %
Mon
88 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News