Love&Bullet: Nana Oye Bampoe Addo files defamation lawsuit against ex-husband Tony Lithur

Former Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, has initiated legal action against her ex-husband, Tony Lithur, citing defamation and reputational harm arising from their divorce proceedings.

The lawsuit, dated April 25, 2024, addresses what Nana Oye perceives as a deliberate effort to damage her image domestically and internationally, as reported by The Chronicle Newspaper.

The core of the matter revolves around the allegations within Tony Lithur’s divorce petition filed on May 2, 2018, aimed at dissolving their 27-year-long marriage.

Nana Oye contends that the contents of this petition have significantly tarnished her reputation and led to public scorn against her.

Specifically, Nana Oye refutes claims made by her ex-husband regarding her alleged involvement in acts of cruelty and violence, including mistreatment of domestic staff.

These allegations, she argues, have triggered unwarranted investigations and legal complications.

Nana Oye’s legal action against Tony Lithur seeks substantial damages for the harm inflicted on her reputation and professional standing.

She is pursuing four reliefs, including general damages of US$500,000.00 for libellous content and exemplary damages of US$1,000,000.00.

Additionally, she seeks a perpetual injunction to prevent further dissemination of defamatory statements, along with a public retraction and apology.

Beyond financial compensation, Nana Oye emphasizes the personal toll of public scrutiny and humiliation she has endured.

Her quest for restitution highlights the importance of protecting individual dignity and integrity amidst contentious legal disputes, particularly those with public ramifications.