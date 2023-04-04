- Advertisement -

Ace Ghanaian radio presenter, Nana Romeo, has accused Nigel Gaisie of sleeping with his girlfriend and snatching her from him in the long run.

According to Nana Romeo who has levelled these heavy allegations against the man of God, he was like a brother to Nigel Gaisie but the man of God had evil plans for him.

He explained that he introduced his rich girlfriend to Nigel Gaisie as his brother but the man of God became sexually attracted to her after meeting her for the first time.

After his ex-girlfriend and Nigel Gaisie met for the first time, he started secretly chatting and going on dates with her.

Eventually, Nigel Gaisie was able to snatch his wealthy girlfriend who bought him a Toyota Camry car and additionally rented an apartment for him.

According to Nana Romeo, he will never forget and forgive Nigel Gaisie for betraying the trust he had for him and also running his enviable relationship.

