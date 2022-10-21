- Advertisement -

Ghanaian media personality, Nana Romeo has rendered an unqualified apology to the CEO of RuffTown Records, Ricky Nana Akyem Agyemang popularly known as Bullet for alleging he has romantic affair with his signee, Wendy Shay.

In an interview with Bullet, the Accra FM presenter admitted he erred in regards to his attitude towards Wendy Shay in their “2020 interview”

This was after Bullet rebuked him for accusing him of something he had no evidence about and that, such an issue should have been handled privately.

however, Nana Romeo accepted his flaw and apologised to Bullet and explained that, he truly strayed from the main reason Wendy Shay had come to the radio station for the interview.

“I have learnt some sense from what you just said. Even if I had evidence, why should it be on radio? I admit what I did was not right and I apologise for that. I have come to understand, it should not have been on radio, but in a private conversation with Wendy Shay”, Nana Romeo admitted.

Some netizens shared their sentiments after excerpts of the video went viral and praised Nana Romeo for taking such a bold step.

Read some of the comments below;

dominickie20 wrote; “2 sensible personalities! This is how God expect us to live on this planet earth! Peace”.

alvinabro added; “Well the host did well too he accepted and apologized ?that is how the industry should move if we have issues we meet and address it personally not publicly”.

360ghnews stated; “Come to think of it, it seems Romeo is apologizing to make bullet feel ok but not that he’s not having evidence to back his claims”.

Crescendo_company commented; “Nana Romeo was wise and bold to accept his mistakes. He’s a nice. Bullet too is wise, how he comported himself in telling his mind to Nana Romeo. ! Two great guys!”.

franklockwood25 also added; “You disrespected her coz she was a woman c the way u r talking to ur fellow man dat was not fair. Respect our women in our music industry Plz”.

iamstainlessstanz wrote; “Kwasia so even if u have the evidence mpo Nti d3n???? Are they not adults???? Most of u guys ask stupid questions koraaa dodo”.

quinmadeingh stated; “And he definitely needs to render an apology to Wendy shay as well for how he treated her that day. He lost me as a listener from then, that was very corny”.