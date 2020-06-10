Accra FM entertainment host Nana Romeo has gotten his share of the cake after popular female presenter Afia Fabregaz exposed him during an interview.

Nana Romeo first got on the bad side of some people after he turned away Kidi from an interview after the artiste reported late to the show.

Yesterday, another incident happened when he bullied RuffTown music signee, Wendy Shay, on his program when he tried to find out the relationship between herself and Bullet aside business relationship.

Also Read: Wendy Shay walks out on Nana Romeo during live interview

His style of questioning Wendy Shay on the show got the musician angry who walk out of the interview because according to her, those questions where not going to add anything to her brand.

Hours later, Nana Romeo was interviewed on Kingdom FM by Fiifi Praat but in the cause of the interview, Afia Fabregaz joined in and demanded some answers from him.

In their interview, Afia Fabregaz stated emphatically that Nana Romeo had no moral right to push anybody female musician in the industry with questions about her sexual activities because he does worse things.

Also Read: Nana Romeo teases Kidi again on live radio after their fracas

In trying to defend his style of questioning Fabregaz opened key on him asking if he had never tried proposing love to her in the past.

Watch the Video below:

Nana Romeo had no option than to end the phone just to save himself from shame.