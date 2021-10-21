Nana Romeo invited by the police to assist with investigations

- Advertisement -

New information regarding the alleged shooting of Shatta Wale reveals that the Accra FM presenter Nana Romeo has been invited by the police to assist in investigations.

In a statement by the Ghana Police Service, Nana Romeo was ordered to report himself to the police by Friday, 22nd October 2021.

The police also requested a copy of the video where Jesus Ahoufe predicted the shooting of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

“We would appreciate if you could release a copy of the video recording of the programme to us to assist in our investigation.

We also request that, you release the host of the programme, mentioned above to us on Friday, 21/10/2021 at 10.00 am to also assist us in this investigation”, excerpt of the statement read.

Read full statement below;

Shatta Wale and his accomplices appeared before the court today after they were arrested for allegedly spreading false information to cause fear and panic.

The suspects all pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them and appealed for a bail.

However, the court dismissed their plea and remanded them in police custody to reappear before the court on 26th October 2021.