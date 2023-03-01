- Advertisement -

Radio personality Nana Romeo has called on the Christian Council of Ghana to call repented fetish priestess Nana Agradaa now Evangelist Mama Pat to order.

Some Ghanaians have been complaining about how Nana Agradaa goes about her work as a preacher and have on several occasions advised that it’s high time people stop attending her church.

According to Nana Romeo, despite all the complaints people are giving about Nana Agradaa the Christian Council is pretending not to hear and would wait until the worse happens before they come out to talk.

Nana Romeo mentioned that the now Evangelist is disgracing Christianity with her act all in the name of worshipping God.

He cited an example saying people should just look at the way she treats her congregation and has even turned the pulpit into a comedy stage with her actions.

The radio presenter questioned if the Christian Council is seeing all that is happening because he believes they are seeing it but it’s either the people leading it are incompetent or toothless to bring Nana Agradaa to book.

