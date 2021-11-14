- Advertisement -

Actress and producer Nayas is still speaking about her marriage to German ‘borga’ Nana Sarfo which has either collapsed or is on the verge of collapsing.

Nayas real name Gladys Mensah Boaku in a new interview revealed that her husband wasn’t the one who solely paid her visa and trip to leave with him in Germany.

Speaking in the interview, she made it clear that following the proper procedure for obtaining a family reunion visa would necessitate her enrolling in German classes for a year in order to pass the A1 German language course.

But since she didn’t want to sit and wait until after one year, her husband brought up a plan asking that she uses that shortcut in getting a visa thus through a connection man.

She continued that her husband instead of paying for the connection man to help out with the visa rather went a step higher and asked that she sells her car and other things just to be able to raise the money.

Nayas explained that at first didn’t like the idea of selling her stuff just to pay for her visa but her mother and media personality Maame Yeboah Asiedu convinced her.

After she was convinced, she had to her Kia Sportage car and a camera to raise the money for her visa.

Watch the interview below:

Nayas earlier denied media reports that there is a problem in her marriage but looks like she is not able to keep it in again and therefore speaking about her ordeal.