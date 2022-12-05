Nana Tonardo who is the former right hand man of Afia Schwarzenegger, has appealed to netizens to help drag out the latter from her hiding place to serve her jail term.

This comes after a Tema Court found the controversial television personality guilty and sentenced her to 10 days behind bars.

As it stands now, Afia Schwarzenegger has not begun her jail term and the reason is she is nowhere to be found in the country.

Sources reveal that she is still in Turkey were she went to have surgery some weeks ago.

But Nana Tonardo wouldn’t have any of that and has called out people to help him bring Afia Schwarzenegger to book to serve her jail term at all cost.

Watch the video of Nana Tonardo calling his disciples to help him out

Many people are wondering why Nana Tonardo is bent on making sure his former friend goes to jail.

Well, weeks ago Afia Schwarzenegger in a video accused him of driving through town with a car with fake number plates.

She called on the Ghana Police to arrest him and make sure he is punished. So it is believed that this allegation from Afia Schwar triggered Nana Tonardo to do what he is doing currently.