Nana Tonardo is on a wild goose chase hoping to independently apprehend embattled Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger and hand her over to the police.

As it stands now, Afia Schwar has been declared “Ghana’s most wanted” after a High Court found her guilty of contempt and slapped her with a GH¢60,000 fine.

She is also to spend 10 days in jail as part of the contempt ruling, for which a bench warrant has been issued for her immediate arrest. But the Police have yet to identify the whereabouts of the mother of three.

However, Afia’s number one nemesis Tonardo has set out to smoke her out and turn her in to serve her jail sentence.

According to the socialite, Afia who travelled to Turkey and is believed to be in the Middle East country is rather seeking refuge in Ghana’s Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

On Monday, he took to Instagram to share never-seen-before photos of the comedienne purportedly captured in Kumasi.

“WERE IS ASIBOLANGA??? History has Repeated itself, Running Away From South Africa to Ghana, And Now Running way From Ghana To WERE???? Ohhhhhh ASI” he captioned the snap.

Watch the video below

Meanwhile, Chairman Wontumi who brought a defamation suit against Afia Schwar has offered to reward GH¢5,000 to anyone who can divulge information leading to her arrest.

As it stands now, Afia Schwar’s last known location was in Turkey where she visited for a hair transplant.

But Tornado seems to have grapevine information about her harbouring in Kumasi.