Actor and social media commentator, Nana Tornado has shared a new video on his social media pages in reaction to Abeiku Santana’s apology message to Mzbel.

After Abeiku Santana described Mzbel as a former artiste in a very distasteful manner, Nana Tornado angrily expressed his displeasure over the derogatory comments.

After coming under severe backlash, Abeiku Santana has rendered an unqualified apology to Mzbel for describing her as a former artiste.

Meanwhile, MzBel seems unsatisfied with Abeiku’s so-called expression of regret.

According to her, the apology does not carry any element of remorse to merit forgiveness.

In a tweet, she said “You call this an APOLOGY. LOL”, suggesting that she has not accepted it in good faith.

Nana Tornado who’s Mzbel’s bestie on the other hand claims they have accepted the apology.

According to controversial Nana Tornado, Abeiku Santana’s apology is wholeheartedly welcomed but he should learn how to properly address people next time.

In a video, Nana Tornado additionally alleged that Abeiku Santana has neglected his two kids in the USA with their mother named Gifty.

He blasted him for refusing to pay child support despite receiving an official meter from the government to do so.

As asserted by Tornado, Abeiku Santana’s baby mama personally reached out to him to disgrace the radio presenter on her behalf.

