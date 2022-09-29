- Advertisement -

Nana Tornado has reacted to the trending audio of Maa Linda’s daughter allegedly confirming Afia Schwar’s claims of being a hookup girl.

In the audio that has since gone rife and is believed to be from the camp of Rocklyn, she admitted doing hookup and additionally disclosed that she has stopped the prostitution business because she was nearly caught by her boyfriend.

Nana Tornado who hates Afia Schwar to the core has jumped to Maa Linda and Rocklyn’s defence by dropping a series of Afia Schwar’s dirty secrets.

As claimed by Nana Tornado in his self-made video, Afia Schwar is bisexual. He went on to “expose’ how Afia Schwar has been sleeping with some ladies in Tema who are lesbians.

He named a certain Nana Adwoa who stays at Tema Community 7 as part of the many ladies who have slept with Afia Schwar before.

Nana Tornado who dirtied Afia Schwar in the video also opened up to how Afia Schwar cheated Nana Adwoa after they both did a threesome with an NPP bigwig who stays at Sakumono.

He later claimed in the latter part of the explosive video that Afia Schwar’s sore relationship with Nana Adwoa is one of the many reasons he parted ways with her.

Watch the video below to know more…

